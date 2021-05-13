May Moisture Looking Good

The is cause for some optimism regarding drought in Montana as most of the state has had near to above average precipitation so far in the month of May. Precipitation totals are generally still running behind for the year and for the water year, but this is a step in the right direction. While conditions will dry out for the weekend, long range there should be a return to wet conditions through the end of the month. Friday there will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of Montana. Highs will be in the 60s. This weekend will be a gorgeous spring weekend. A couple of isolated showers are possible mainly over the mountains on Saturday, but most of the state will be mostly sunny. Highs will be warm in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be spectacular with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. Monday likely will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few spots in eastern Montana could come close to 90. Meanwhile in southwest Montana, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop and could sneak as far north as Helena by late in the day. Thunderstorm activity will increase on Tuesday as a new storm approaches. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will be scattered over western and central areas. Highs will still be warm in the 70s and 80s. A strong cold front will likely spread strong to severe thunderstorms over much of Montana on Wednesday. More wet weather is likely headed into next weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist