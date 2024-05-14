May Showers Bring June Flowers in Montana

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will wind down through Tuesday evening with a couple of nice, warm days before the next storm brings colder temperatures and wind. It's fairly typical weather for this time of year in Montana. Wednesday will be a quieter day with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon. West wind will be between 10-20mph. Highs will be warmer in the 60s and 70s. Most of Thursday looks good for most of the state but the next storm will start to throw clouds and a few showers up on the Hi-Line late in the day. Highs will be in the 70s. A cold front will move through on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the 50s west, to the 60s in central Montana, to the 70s in the eastern part of the state. Colder air will move in through the day with snow levels dropping to near 5000' by late in the afternoon. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the higher terrain. Saturday will be a cool and windy day. Highs will be in then 50s and 60s. A larger trough will develop across western North America on Sunday and will linger through at least Tuesday of next week. This will bring cooler than normal temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and at least a chance of showers. Right now precipitation does not look especially heavy, just scattered and light.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist