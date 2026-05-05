May Snow in Montana

It's Maybruary out there in parts of Montana as below average temperatures and snow showers are making for a more winter-like day. The few flakes, showers and isolated thunderstorms will move out Tuesday evening as high pressure moves in. Clear skies and light wind will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s for most of the state, some normally colder locations will drop into the 10s. After that cold start on Wednesday, the temperatures will rebound quickly with highs reaching the 60s to near 70. It will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Thursday is when the next storm system moves through the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will be in the 60s to near 70. Friday will be on the cloudier side with a few lingering showers or storms up on the Hi-Line. It will stay warm with highs in the 60s to around 70s. This weekend will start off unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a touch of high mountains snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday for Mother's Day it will be a magnificent day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. While the weather will remain active through next week with some days of scattered showers and thunderstorms, there does not appear to be any major storms, late season blizzards, or severe weather outbreaks anytime soon. Enjoy the relative quiet while we have it.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist