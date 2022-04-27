5,000 Foot Hydrometeors

The first of a few low pressure systems over the next few days,will move through southern Montana today. Moderate shower activity in the form of rain/snow mix should flank the low pressure system, will areas far ahead initially seeing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for areas above 5000 feet; across central to northwestern Montana. Weather models are becoming increasingly more cohesive throughout the morning hours, that a huge snow event is lining up for those specific areas. As a low pressure system moves over southern Montana today, snow showers and thunderstorms should be intermittent across the central section of the state. Multiple atmospheric disturbances and low pressure systems will move through Montana on Thursday and Friday. Heavier moisture accumulation will begin Thursday afternoon through Friday. Dynamic cooling should allow areas like Helena to see snowfall accumulation by Friday morning. A storm system with a large swath of moisture will move into the state Saturday evening into Sunday. Next week is beginning to look like it will be one with moisture coming through multiple vehicles. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -