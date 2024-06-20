Mean Looking Storms on Friday

Happy Summer! It's the first day of summer and a few mean thunderstorms have popped up with large damaging hail and strong wind. Severe thunderstorms are likely to form in parts of Montana on Friday with large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain. Such storms will be few, isolated in nature. There will be scattered thunderstorms across the state through the afternoon and evening. Supercell thunderstorms are most likely to form over north-central Montana. A squall line could develop somewhere between Havre and Glasgow that could have violent wind and large hail in the evening. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. The first weekend of summer will be a toasty one with highs in the 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s. An isolated storm is possible in the Sunday afternoon heat. A weak and dry cold front will go through Sunday night with Monday cooling back off into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist