Mellow Yellow

Tuesday before clouds build during late afternoon, Most of Montana will see decent bouts of sunshine and mild or ("mellow") temperatures. Though Tuesday may be calm and collected, wetter and more unpredictable weather is likely throughout the week. (WSGRFM): Daily chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms exists through the remainder of the work week, with the best chance for more widespread precipitation coming during the day on Friday. Friday will also see increasing westerly winds, with frequent wind gusts in excess of 40 mph appearing likely. High temperatures will remain below to near normal through Friday, with warming temperatures through the weekend and into early next week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

