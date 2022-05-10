Watch
Weather

Mellow Yellow

Mild Temperatures and bouts of sun before building clouds
Trey Tonnessen has labeled today a "mellow yellow" day across Montana. Meaning we'll see mild temperatures and bouts of sunshine across the state before clouds build during the afternoon. Daybreak (5/10/22)
radar1.png
radar2.png
radar3.png
Day1.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 10:11:45-04

Tuesday before clouds build during late afternoon, Most of Montana will see decent bouts of sunshine and mild or ("mellow") temperatures. Though Tuesday may be calm and collected, wetter and more unpredictable weather is likely throughout the week. (WSGRFM): Daily chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms exists through the remainder of the work week, with the best chance for more widespread precipitation coming during the day on Friday. Friday will also see increasing westerly winds, with frequent wind gusts in excess of 40 mph appearing likely. High temperatures will remain below to near normal through Friday, with warming temperatures through the weekend and into early next week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

