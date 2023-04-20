Mercy! More Snow for Friday

A FLOOD WARNING continues for many areas along the Milk River for major flooding.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the higher terrain of central Montana.

A major spring snowstorm is winding down but a new storm will bring another round of accumulating snow to some parts of the Montana on Friday. Scattered areas of snow, heavy at times will continue Thursday evening before finally coming to an end. After a few hours there will be another system moving into western Montana early Friday morning. This storm will favor near and west of the Continental Divide.Central and eastern Montana will be cloudy and cold, but will not see any snow from this storm. About 1-3" will fall along both sides of the Continental Divide including Helena and Lincoln. The snow will fall into Friday afternoon. Some of the higher terrain on the Divide could see up to 6". The good news is this weekend will be warmer. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s to around 50 and a few isolated showers in the mountains. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s with a few rain showers later in the day. Warmer temperatures this weekend will melt some of the snow, but temperatures will not get too high to cause a rapid runoff. Historic flooding continues for parts of the Hi-Line along the Milk River and its tributaries. Monday will have widespread showers, mountain snow, and a few isolated thunderstorms. A few lingering showers will continue on Tuesday, but most of the state will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the 60s. That will not last long as another cold front moves through the state on Thursday with rain mixing with and changing to snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist