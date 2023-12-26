Merry Christmas! We are ringing out this last week of 2023 with mild and dry conditions

Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas! I hope Santa delivered for you this year...here's what he delivered to the weather center at KTVH...plenty of sunshine and COLD for the next few days in Helena.

KTVH

We are looking at some increasing cloud cover Tuesday morning as a weak disturbance flutters into western Montana. Some light flurries are possible in Kalispell and Missoula, while Great Falls and Helena remain a lot more dry.

That dry pattern continues through the rest of 2023 with fluctuating cloud cover. We remain a little cooler in the intermountain valleys and warmer along the Plains. You can see the temperature difference between the Helena and Great Falls forecasts below. We will see a stronger southwest wind along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow afternoon - wind speeds up to 20mph.

KTVH