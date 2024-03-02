Watch Now
Meteorological Spring Starts Snowy

Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 01, 2024
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Little Belt, Highwood Mountains, parts of the Hi-Line, and the Rocky Mountain front through Sunday morning.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Yellowstone area through Saturday night.
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for areas north of Glasgow through Sunday afternoon.

Happy Meteorological Spring! Meteorologists acknowledge a slightly different season schedule than what is traditionally recognized by many. This helps us keep records much easier than starting a season in the middle of a month. But it may not feel like spring heading into the first weekend of March with bitter cold temperatures and snow in the forecast. This weekend we will see rounds of snow showers and squalls, bringing brief periods of heavy snowfall and the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Lower lying areas should expect about 1-3 inches over the weekend. Higher elevations could see totals approaching a foot when all is said and done. Great news for the mountain snow pack! Highs over the weekend will approach the teens in northern Montana, while staying near the 20s and 30s in central and southern portions of the state. An arctic front is to blame for the extreme cold and will hug the Rocky Mountain Front into the middle of next week. The wind will stay mostly calm in the west, however we could see a few stronger gusts in the northwestern portion of the state through the beginning of next week.

