Meteorological Temperatures Are Confused

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until noon Saturday for areas including Great Falls, White Sulfur Springs, Lewistown, Hobson, Kings Hill Pass, and Belt. Throughout the morning hours, areas included are likely to see mixed precipitation falling intermittently to steadily. Snowfall is possible in addition to the mixed precipitation, with up to three inches in the mountains. Prepare for a light glaze of ice as well.

ROADS: Plan on travel Friday, especially through the morning hours, being hazardous as roads will be slippery. Dense fog is also possible for areas along the high-line and those in northeast Montana. With visibilty under half a mile, each decision behind the wheel could have huge implications. Please put the cell phones down while driving!

Friday morning a cold front which has been slowly entering the state, will continue its move south before eventually dissapating after passing through west-central Montana on the way to north-central Idaho. Areas north of the front, enhanced in northeast Montana, will see fairly steady snow showers. Low clouds will build in areas near the front, while fog will form in areas north of the front. Snow showers throughout the morning will wet down roads and slicken drives by themselves, but dangerous road conditions will be further enhanced by our temperature changes today. It is highly likely that we will see our high temperature early in the day, then see falling temperatures throughout the daytime hours. As wet roads cool to freezing black ice will definitely form on roads across the state. Areas of light snow are possible Saturday morning. During the late morning hours on Saturday, we will shift to a northerly wind which will help dry our atmosphere, but at the same time will put us with temperatures that are below average. My focus remains locked in on late Tuesday into Wednesday, as it seems arctic air will be making its way into Montana. Following the arctic air will be a strong influx of temperatures well below average. Areas west of the continental divide will see temperatures below zero by Thursday morning.

Have an incredible weekend! As always:

A cloudy day is never a match for a sunny disposition!

- Trey Tonnessen -