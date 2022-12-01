Meteorological Winter Starts Snowy

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, the East Glacier area, the Little Belt Mountains and the Highwood Mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of Montana.

Thursday is December 1st and the beginning of Meteorological Winter which is a little different than the astronomical seasons. In the weather-world the winter months consist of December, January and February. Spring is March, April and May. Summer is June, July and August. Fall...September, October and November. A new storm system that spread snow across western Montana on the final day of November will move across Montana on the first day of December. Snow will increase from north to south Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow will spread east on Thursday, with the snow becoming widespread and steady through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30, except the Hi-Line will have highs in the 0s and 10s. Snow will wind down through Thursday night. Several inches to possibly more than half a foot will accumulate in the lower elevations. Highs on Friday will generally be in the 10s with some 0s farther north but skies will become mostly sunny. There may be a few mountain snow showers. The snowy weather will take a break this weekend which will be partly to mostly sunny. One issue will be strong wind and blowing snow across the plains and up on the Continental Divide. The valleys of western Montana including Helena should not have any wind. A new storm along with an arctic front will move through the state on later Tuesday into Wednesday with another chance at snow and reinforcing cold air. Overall, the beginning of December looks much like most of November which was very cold and very snowy. Winter has settled in early this year.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist