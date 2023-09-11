Mighty Fine Final Two Weeks of Summer

Summer is winding down but the season will hang on strong with warm temperatures and a lot of sunshine before the first day of Autumn on September 23rd. It's a golden time of year here in Montana with warm days, cool nights, and a lot of sunshine. There will be a couple of minor systems and a few clouds with showers and thunderstorms but overall the weather will continue to be very nice. Wildfire activity is at a minimum and there is little to no smoke across Montana or the West. A weak storm system will bring a few more clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms to Montana on Tuesday. Highs will be warm in the 70s and 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will continue to work across the state on Tuesday night. Wednesday will start off partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms mainly over central and eastern Montana. More areas will be dry than see showers and storms. Highs will cool back down into the 70s. That storm system should clear the area on Thursday with increasing sunshine, highs will be in the 70s. High pressure will move in for a beautiful Friday and final weekend of summer. Skies will be mainly clear with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the weekend. Early next week will stay warm and dry but an area of low pressure will likely develop toward the middle and end of the week for the last storm of summer. Showers, thunderstorms, and even high mountain snow are likely into the first weekend of autumn.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

