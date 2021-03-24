Mild and Breezy

After less than four inches of snow moved into portions of the state yesterday. Today will start off fairly dry aside from mountain snow. The clouds will take over the sky, portions of north-central Montana will deal with gusty winds, and daytimes highs will rebound back close to average. The next weather maker will start moving in later today, bringing in a mix of rain/snow showers and cooler air.

Thursday will be cloudy, chilly, and light snow will fall in the mountains and over the lower elevations. Snow accumulations in the mountains will stay under six inches, and in the lower elevations will stay under two inches.

Friday through the weekend, expect dry and mild conditions.

Sunday, strong winds will feed daytime highs into the 60s and low 70s.

Monday, another round of moisture will move in.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

