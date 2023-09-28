Mild and breezy Thursday ahead of a soggy weekend

Mild conditions settle into the region with a windy Thursday on deck ahead of a cooler, wetter weather pattern over the weekend.

Sweater weather continues today with afternoon temps slightly below normal with highs generally in the mid-60s. You'll especially need those extra layers when the wind picks up this afternoon. We're looking at west/southwest wind speeds up to 25mph with gusts even higher...it might be a good idea to secure outdoor furniture or other items that could get blown around. Wind will die down Friday.

Friday will hold similar weather with a bit more precipitation in the mix in the afternoon/evening ahead of an upper level disturbance that will send scattered rain showers and mountain snow to the western side of the state over the weekend. Cool temps will stick around with us with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. Plan for soggy weather if you've got hunting plans Saturday or Sunday!

