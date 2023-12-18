Mild and mostly dry Monday

It's Monday and we are looking at pretty mild weather throughout Montana to kick off the work week.

Temperatures range from the 30s to the 40s to the 50s, depending on where you're at in the Treasure State. Lots of high pressure in the area is contributing to warmer weather. In Helena, we're going to hit a high of 42 which is 10 degrees above normal. In Great Falls, our high temperature of 53 is 18 degrees above normal.

Some mixed precipitation is trickling into western Montana over the next few days, a mid-week mix up bringing us some isolated rain/snow showers that could contribute to slick roads and low visibility. However, ultimate snow accumulation is looking pretty minimal with this system. We'll start to see some of this moisture this afternoon.

Inversions continue to form in the valleys of western Montana as that cooler, denser air keeps getting "trapped" due to lack of active weather. Some areas are seeing reduced air quality so if you are a sensitive individual, you might want to limit outdoor exposure. Air Quality Advisories will remain in effect through 11PM.

Although light precipitation is moving through the state over the next few days, our forecast generally is looking mild and dry through Friday. That's when we are expecting a low-pressure weathermaker to move into Montana which will drop temperatures and hopefully drop some snow!

