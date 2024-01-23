Mild & Dry into February

The record breaking, historic cold has moved out with most of the state staying mild if not warm with very dry conditions through the rest of January into February. There still is some lingering, modified arctic air that is causing some minor issues. Warmer Pacific air continues to try and push out the stubborn cold air, and as these two airmasses interact there has been some light snow and light freezing rain/drizzle that has created some slippery spots. Into Tuesday morning there will be some spotty, light precipitation. Otherwise it will be sloppy over the next several days at temperatures fluctuate from above freezing during the day to below freezing at night. The freeze-thaw cycle will be in full swing. Tuesday the warmer air will continue to push out the colder air. Highs will mainly be in the 30s and 40s, parts of the Hi-Line will hold in the 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Overall Montana will have another ridge of high pressure develop similar to what happened for most of November and December with a dry, mild and stagnant pattern into February. Montana will get a break from that recent arctic stretch but snowpack in the mountains will continue to fall further behind seasonal norms which will pose problems for the state later in the year. It still is early in winter, things can turn around through spring, but wildfires and low water may be what we face come summer.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

