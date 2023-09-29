Mild Friday ahead of soggy weekend in western Montana

We're looking at a nice, mild day to round out the work week with low winds, partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s to low-70s across the state - average temps for this time of year - although it's a little cooler towards Kalispell in NW Montana and light showers are already ongoing.

We kicked things off with a gorgeous sunrise in Helena...

KTVH

Get that rain gear ready to go! Active weather starts to ramp up tonight in western Montana. We're tracking scattered showers through early next week with this low-pressure system. Rain accumulation through Tuesday is expected to be about a half inch or less. Snow will fall in higher elevations generally above 6500 feet - it'll be slushy since it's not yet super cold in the region. Western Montana gets the heaviest concentration of moisture with this system, eastern Montana will see some showers Sunday but remain mostly dry Saturday.

Highs will drop with this system into the 50s in both Helena and Great Falls this weekend. We warm back up next week back into the 70s with strong winds expected when this low-pressure activity exits the region.

KTVH