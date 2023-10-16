Mild Monday ahead of windy Tuesday

A gorgeous start to the week with a dynamic sunrise in Helena highlights the mild weather we are looking at in Montana today. We're looking at partial cloud cover in western Montana and above-normal temps hitting the low 70s this afternoon.

This mild weather is ahead of a weak low-pressure system that will migrate into western Montana overnight shaking things up for Tuesday. We are looking at some light rain in the early hours of the day that will dissipate in the afternoon. In addition, it's going to be VERY windy. We're looking at all day wind - getting strongest in the afternoon - speeds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60/70 mph. Impacts may include power outages, loose lawn furniture and foliage may go flying, and difficulty with wind on the roads.

Wednesday through Friday high pressure will take our temperatures to above normal levels. Unseasonably warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s. Towards this weekend, temps drop back to normal and we'll hang in the 60s.