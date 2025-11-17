Mild November Weather Continues

November 2025 is more than halfway over but the mild and dry pattern will continue through this week. Changes are looking likely heading into Thanksgiving with colder temperatures and a chance of snow. Tuesday and Wednesday will still be a little unsettled. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and mountain snow showers. Temperatures will top out in the 40s and 50s. A weak cold front will move through the state on Wednesday morning with a little light snow possible around Helena out to about Lewistown. By the afternoon, most of the state will turn mostly sunny as the storm system moves away. Highs will be cooler in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday night will be a chilly night with lows in the 10s and 20s. Thursday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, light wind and highs in the 40s and 50s. The wind returns to the plains on Friday but the sun will continue to be bright. Gusts could top 40mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will top out in the 50s. This weekend will be dry, partly cloudy and mild. Highs will stay above average in the 50s. Temperatures could turn colder with a bit of snow just a few days before Thanksgiving. Overall, temperatures should be much colder with some snow chances through the holiday weekend. November may have been dry and warm, but it won't end that way.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist