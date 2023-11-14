Mild November weather Tuesday, active weather ramps up Wednesday

Some isolated, light showers will push through central Montana today, but they will be very low-impact. Helena and Great Falls are both on track to see trace precipitation - possibly virga rain - to the valleys. We will have decreasing cloud cover through the day and variable wind will strengthen this afternoon along the Rocky Mountain front.

KTVH On Wednesday, a stronger weather maker will migrate through the northern half of Montana and bring heavier snow above 4k feet and mixed precipitation to the lower valleys. This system will dissipate Thursday.

Wednesday, a fast moving weathermaker will bring snow to the higher elevations and a brief cooldown. Be prepared for implications to the roadways tomorrow such as slick conditions and reduced visibility. We could see a dusting of snow to the lower valleys, but due to warmer temperatures we'll likely see rain and rain/snow mix. Higher elevations will accumulate 2-8 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for tomorrow in the Kalispell and Polson areas.

Drier and sunnier conditions then settle in to round out the week.

