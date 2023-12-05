Mild Tuesday with breezy and cloudy conditions

We're looking at mild weather Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure builds over Montana. Our temperatures will reach above normal levels throughout most of the region with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s - these levels are about 20-25 degrees above normal.

Plenty of cloud cover will fill up our skies today and strong winds will billow off the Rocky Mountain Front. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 9PM tonight for areas of Eastern Glacier and the Northern High Plains. We're looking at southwest winds up to 35-45 mph and gusts up to 75 mph. This wind will not do too much to the temperature and it will still feel mild outside despite the breeze. This wind is widespread through eastern Montana today, although Helena is anticipated to be a little isolated from the strong conditions.

KTVH

KTVH

Some remaining light rain showers are drifting through northwestern and north-central Montana. Snow levels will be concentrated between 7500-8000 feet with these periods of light to moderate precipitation. We could see ponding water from melting snow and possible black ice when temperatures cool tonight. Be very careful in the backcountry and driving mountain passes.

KTVH

An Avalanche Watch has been issued from the Flathead Avalanche Center on and below steep slopes above 5000 feet in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (John F. Stevens Canyon, the Apgar Range, and Marias Pass area). Rain on snow may overload the snow surface and buried weak layers resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow.

Temperatures start to decline tomorrow ahead of a cold front that rolls in Wednesday evening. Storms will move through western Montana overnight and drop snow levels to the lower valleys. Rain/snow mix will continue to bring moisture to the region through the weekend.

KTVH