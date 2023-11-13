Watch Now
Mild, warm weather to kick off the work week

Posted at 8:11 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 10:11:15-05

We are starting off our workweek on a mild note here in Montana!

Cloudy conditions this morning will give way to partial sunshine this afternoon. Variable wind will pick up this afternoon - especially along the Rocky Mountain front - with wind speeds up to 20mph, gusts even stronger at times.

Monday's anticipated cloud cover

Temperatures will climb to above normal levels today. At our peak heat will sit around 10-15 degrees above average for this time in November. Highs generally in the mid-50s to low-60s for many of our Montana towns. Some mountain-insulated areas like Kalispell and Missoula will see slightly cooler weather.

Some instability through today and tomorrow will bring isolated low-impact precipitation. Mostly a light coating of snow to higher elevations towards NW Montana.

We're looking at a larger weathermaker to bring us morning showers Thursday morning. Temperature fluctuate through the week.

