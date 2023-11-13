Mild, warm weather to kick off the work week

We are starting off our workweek on a mild note here in Montana!

Cloudy conditions this morning will give way to partial sunshine this afternoon. Variable wind will pick up this afternoon - especially along the Rocky Mountain front - with wind speeds up to 20mph, gusts even stronger at times.

KTVH

Temperatures will climb to above normal levels today. At our peak heat will sit around 10-15 degrees above average for this time in November. Highs generally in the mid-50s to low-60s for many of our Montana towns. Some mountain-insulated areas like Kalispell and Missoula will see slightly cooler weather.

Some instability through today and tomorrow will bring isolated low-impact precipitation. Mostly a light coating of snow to higher elevations towards NW Montana.

We're looking at a larger weathermaker to bring us morning showers Thursday morning. Temperature fluctuate through the week.

