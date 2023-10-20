Mild weather ahead of cooler and wetter switch-up that hits Sunday

We are looking at very nice weather for your Friday here in Montana with mostly sunny conditions and above normal temperatures. Highs will sit generally in the low to upper 70s throughout. Helena's high is 77 which is about 20 degrees above normal - our average temp on Oct 20 is 55!

This unseasonable heat will stick around with us through Saturday, but a gradual cooling will help temps drop a few degrees into the upper 60s to low 70s. This cool-down will intensify Monday.

KTVH Cold front set to migrate towards Montana Sunday bringing cooler temps and scattered showers.

Sunday evening, a cold front will push into the Treasure State from the north and bringing in storms and much cooler weather. We maintain a strong chance of precipitation to kick off next week with rain in the lower valleys and snow in the mountains. As temperatures drop our chance of snow in the lower elevations will increase.

