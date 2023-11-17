Mild weather Friday/Saturday...it get's colder and active next week!

Bring on the sunshine! We're looking at widespread conditions of mostly sunny skies in Montana today.

Temperatures climb to the low/mid 50s today in Great Falls and Helena - these temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. It's going to be on the breezy side today in Great Falls with southwest wind speeds up to 25mph.

Similar weather is anticipated for Saturday. Sunday, some isolated low-impact showers will treck into SW Montana and we maintain a slight chance of precipitation in Helena. More pacific moisture is on deck for next week as well as much colder temperatures in time for the holidays.

KTVH