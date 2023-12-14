Mild weather in Montana with a windy weekend ahead

A dominating ridge of high pressure is keeping conditions on the milder and drier side today throughout Montana! We're continuing to track colder temperatures in the intermountain valleys with warming on the Plains. Highs range in the mid-30s to low-50s throught the Treasure State today.

A weak low pressure front will push into the region today bringing a possibility for some light rain/snow showers in Kalispell and Missoula...but not a lot of this moisture will push towards Great Falls or Helena and breaks apart really quickly here by the afternoon. This low will drop temperatures Friday but temperatures warm back up over the weekend.

Get ready for a windy weekend! We are looking at strong westerly winds up to 40 mph Saturday/Sunday. The wind ramps up along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front Friday evening and extends into the Plains the next day. The Helena Valley will be somewhat isolated from these strong winds.

