Million Dollar Question: Where's the Snow?

If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me about snow this past weekend, I'd probably have a dollar. It's that time of year when snow becomes more and more expected, especially after the last several years when there were major snowstorms in September and October. Alas, this year is different. The mountains have picked up snow, but snowpack is below normal at this point. Snow showers have dusted some of the lower elevations but some people have yet to see flakes fly. This week there will be some opportunity for a few flakes at times but there will not be much if any accumulation. Several storms from the Pacific will move across Montana, but the storm track favors the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide for snow. Even still, snow accumulation in the mountains will be in inches, not feet. It's still early though, only the beginning of November. With La Nina conditions strengthening in the equatorial Pacific, it's likely that Montana has a cold and snowy winter ahead. One of those Pacific storms will move in on Tuesday. A warm front pushing through the state will kick off a little light rain and snow in the lower elevations. The mountains along and west of the Divide will have several hours of snow with up to a couple inches accumulating. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s to around 50. A cold front will move through late Tuesday evening with scattered snow showers mainly in the mountains. Wednesday will be a chilly, blustery day with snow showers over and near the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Wind gusts could top 40mph. Thursday, Veterans Day, another system will move in from the Pacific with spotty areas of rain and snow in the lower elevations. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Another push of warmer, Pacific air will move in this Friday into the weekend. Temperatures may even come close to 60 on Monday. Longer range indications are of a better chance for cold and accumulating snow coming in the middle of next week. Don't worry snow lovers, it's early still.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist