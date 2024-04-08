Minor Storm Before Major Warmup

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front through Tuesday afternoon.

A pesky little storm with some showers of rain and snow and a lot of wind will move through Montana before a major warm-up toward the weekend. This system does not have a lot of moisture like the weekend storm, but it will have a strong west wind that will howl across Montana through Tuesday into Wednesday. For the HIGH WIND WATCH area gusts up to 60-80mph are possible. The rest of the state could have gusts up to 40-50mph. A few snow showers will fly in the mountains with some rain showers in the lower elevations. The mountains could pick up 1-3" in a few spots. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A few more showers of rain and snow will move through Tuesday night but exit the state through Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with stronger wind across eastern Montana. Highs will again be in the 40s and 50s. A pattern change will begin on Thursday with warmer air moving into Montana. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday will have highs in the 60s and low 70s with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This weekend will likely be the warmest so far this year as highs hit the 60s and 70s both days. Saturday will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be warmer with highs possibly reaching the upper 70s in some spots. A few thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening but most of the state will be dry for most of the day. Monday will be a stormy one with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will still be in the 60s and 70s. Colder air will work in late with the chance of rain changing to snow into Tuesday. Midweek next week will be colder with the chance of a significant snowstorm. If you were contemplating taking off snow tires, you might want to wait until the following weekend.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

