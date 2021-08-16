Miracle Moisture Can't Come Soon Enough

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for the entire state.

A RED FLAG WARNING will expire at midnight.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Once again wildfires are having a huge impact on Montana. Hot and dry conditions over the weekend allowed for Montana's wildfires to grow. New wildfires have also developed and are growing quickly in the heat and strong wind. However, there are HUGE changes coming for most of the state. A strong and cold low pressure will spread widespread rain and even high mountain snow. There will be an extended period of cool, wet weather that may last through the weekend. Many areas in Montana may see more than 1" of rain between Tuesday and Sunday. The cooler air and rain will arrive later in the day on Tuesday. Much of central and eastern Montana will still be hot and windy with isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, north-central and western areas will start cooling down with highs only in the 60s and 70s with rain increasing through the afternoon and evening. Rain and cooler temperatures will spread across the state through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be a beautiful, rainy day with highs in the 50s for much of the state. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow to fall possibly as low as 6500' in some of the mountains by Wednesday morning. The storm will shift more into eastern Montana on Thursday, with central and western areas remaining cool with some showers and sun. The high humidity and cool temperatures will continue to help alleviate some of the fire danger. With more than an inch of rain and even some snow on the higher elevations, some of these fires will be extinguished. Most of the fires will be doused with rain, giving firefighters an opportunity to put out some blazes. Friday will be cool with yet another storm system moving into western Montana later in the day. More rain and thunderstorms will move through the state Friday night and Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few showers may linger into Sunday and temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 70s. Another front with a chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Monday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist