Mirror on the wall

Posted at 8:19 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 10:19:34-04

Stable atmospheric conditions continue into Tuesday and will persist through the afternoon hours Thursday. Tuesday, some areas in central Montana may see a small rain shower due to a weak upper-level disturbance that will move through the state. Other than that, there won't be any large scale moisture events in Montana on Tuesday, and temperature highs should be around 70 degrees in Helena and Great Falls alongside mostly sunny skies. Wednesday mirrors Tuesday as we'll stay dry and see temperature highs around 70 once again. Thursday afternoon and evening our weather pattern will begin to shift back in the direction of similar conditions to what we've experienced over the past week. Temperatures will cool throughout the weekend as rain falls in central areas, and mountains see snow. Memorial Day most likely will also be wet and temperatures will be down to around 15 degrees below average. The below-average temperatures and the moisture inflow will continue at least for the first half of next week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

