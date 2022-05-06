Mixed Bag for Mother's Day Weekend

Moms of all kinds will have all kinds of weather over the next few days. Mother's Day Weekend will be cooler with more showers, isolated thunderstorms, some sunshine, wind and higher elevation snow. A new area of low pressure will spread rain showers and mainly higher elevation snow on Saturday but it's more unsettled than downright stormy. Most of the state will have partly cloudy skies, with sunshine and periods of more cloud cover. There will still be wind but it will not be quite as strong. Mother's Day on Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and scattered showers and mountain snow showers will increase through the afternoon and evening. Areas of rain and higher elevation snow will continue for Monday. Temperatures may be cold enough by early Monday for a mix of rain and snow in some of the lower elevations. Cooler than average temperatures and areas of showers with mountain snow will continue into the middle of next week. The storminess continues through next weekend and the following week. Drought status has slowly improved however a lot of the state still needs much more precipitation to completely alleviate the drought. When all is said and done, you can say that we had a pretty good spring here in Montana.

Happy Mother's Day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist