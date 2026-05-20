Moisture Before Memorial Day Weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Beartooth and Absorka Mountains through Thursday evening.

Much needed May moisture will fall across Montana through Thursday with solid rain and some healthy mountain snow. Rain will be heavy at times tonight, and snow levels will drop below mountain pass level down to around 5000'. A few wet snowflakes could mix in across some of the lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The mountains will pick up several inches of snow, with the Beartooth Highway seeing up to a foot or two. The storm will slowly move away on Thursday with a few lingering showers but otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s. Friday will be a glorious day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend. Most years, Montana gets rain and snow and cold temperatures for at least 2 out of the 3 holiday weekend days. This year looks warmer with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and then again on Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s. The unofficial start of summer could be quite summery...

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist