Moisture Convoy

A cold front is moving through western Montana this morning proceeded by breezy winds up to 30 MPH. This front is flanked by moisture on all sides, but looks to be stalling out across Southwest Montana until this afternoon. Downsloping will prevent large moisture in valleys around southwest until at least Wednesday morning. Wednesday the wet conditions continue with showers and breeze, but this time temperatures across the board will be much cooler. By the afternoon hours, a disturbance will begin pushing into southwest Montana, which will raise the atmospheric instability and allow for the development of at least a few thunderstorms. Thursday follows right along will our recent pattern and will also be wet. A closed system of low pressure will further increase the likelihood of seeing more snow and shower activity across Montana. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -