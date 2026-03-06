Moisture from the First Storm of March

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front, East Glacier area, and parts of central Montana for Friday night through Saturday.

Rain and snow have been falling across most of the state, but some of the higher elevations saw a significant amount of snow. Discovery Ski Area has had at least 16". Some other mountain ranges like the Swan and Elkhorns have has an estimated 12-24". Parts of north-central Montana that need the moisture the most didn't see much, just a few hundredths. There still will be some rain and snow showers tonight, some of which could be locally heavy. A coating up to a quick inch of snow is possible in the lower elevations. The storm will move away on Friday with some lingering mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 for the lower elevations, 20s and 30s in the mountains. Saturday will be mild and windy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few flakes and raindrops are possible in the mountains. The wind will really howl, and a high wind warning may be needed for the Rocky Mountain Front at least. Saturday night, don't forget to set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. We lose an hour of sleep but gain that wonderful hour of daylight on Sunday evening. A cold front will move into northern Montana late on Sunday with gusty wind and an increase in lower elevation rain and mountain snow. Highs will cool into the 40s and 50s. Colder air will move in for Monday with rain mixing with and changing to snow. Much of next week will be colder with chances for accumulating snow in the lower elevations. This is much-needed moisture.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist