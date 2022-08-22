For the residents of Montana, the first half of Monday will resemble weather patterns that they've seen over the past few weeks. The first half of Monday will be dry across the state, with daytime high temperatures once again topping 90 degrees for most areas. During the late afternoon and evening Monday moisture will begin to build west of the continental divide. As the evening moves along a low pressure system will begin moving over the divide and north-central Montana. The rainfall from this week's first system won't be much to write home about, but some isolated thunderstorms across central Montana are possible. A relatively weak surface cold front will begin moving through the state on Tuesday, which will pull our daily temperatures back down to average for this point in the year. Moderate rain and thunderstorms will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, with most of the state getting a "slice of the pie". More sun will start to re-emerge Thursday and Friday, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. After a weather week of steady precipitation and temperature fluctuations; right now it looks like Saturday will start a new trend of more dry and slightly above average days. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -