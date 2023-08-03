Monsoon Moisture in the West

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for parts of western Montana.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for southeast Montana.

An area of low pressure that developed last week in the Gulf of Mexico is moving through the West with cooler temperatures, showers and thunderstorms. This storm is already bringing cloud cover and cooler temperatures to a lot of Montana, but the moisture has been limited to southern and eastern areas. This is a slow moving low pressure and it will continue to have an impact on the state through Friday and the weekend. The heaviest precipitation will occur over southern and western areas so not everyone will see rain. At the very least cooler, wetter weather will increase across Montana and Idaho giving firefighters a hand. A big area of rain and thunderstorms will move east to west across state late on Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Areas of rain will continue across Montana and Idaho through Friday night and Saturday. Saturday will be a cooler summer day with highs in the 70s and 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over central, southern and western Montana. Sunday should have more showers and thunderstorms across central and western Montana with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will be a bit drier and warmer in northeast Montana. Scattered showers and storms under partly cloudy skies will continue for Monday and Tuesday, highs will still be below average in the 70s and 80s. Summer is not over with yet, neither is fire season, but the hottest temperatures of the year are likely behind us.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist