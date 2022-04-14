Monster Storm Continues to Affect North America

Although a lot of the snow from the big, spring snowstorm has ended, most of the state is still being affected by that storm with record cold temperatures, wind and a lot of cloud cover. Tuesday and Wednesday had many record cold high temperatures and record cold low temperatures. When all is said and done, Thursday will likely be another one for the record books. Unusual cold will continue into the weekend and there are a few more opportunities for snow. A weak area of low pressure continues to move into southwest Montana with light snow spreading northeast. This is not a strong system, but it will produce another light blanket of snow for areas around Helena, up the Continental Divide, and along the Rocky Mountain Front. A coating up to 2" is possible in the lower elevations, with 2-4" possible in the mountains. Friday will become partly cloudy with a few snow showers over the mountains mainly. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Easter Weekend will have continued cold and snowy weather. Another storm system will spread snow from west to east across the state on Saturday. Snow should continue Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Several inches are possible. Snow will stop and the clouds should break up through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s. Sorry folks, some Easter Egg hunts may need to be indoors. The day will improve weatherwise through the afternoon. Yet another storm is possible toward Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow will bring even more beneficial moisture, but this storm will likely have very strong wind as well. Good news and something to look forward to, temperatures should reach the 60s to around 70 by Thursday of next week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist