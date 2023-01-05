Monster Storm Misses Montana, Mostly...

A beast of a storm system is moving towards the West Coast but only a fraction of this energy and moisture will hit Montana. This storm on the coast is so intense the Air Force's Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is being used to analyze this system. California and Oregon will receive the lion's share of precipitation as the storm will weaken as it moves into the West. This will result in a little snow possible for just a little part of Montana. Many areas in the state will be rather unaffected with the exception of some cloud cover. The storm system moving in from the Pacific will spread some clouds across the state on Thursday but most areas will not see any precipitation. Highs will be in the 30s. A bit, a touch, a little moisture in the form of snow will move across southwest Montana late Thursday into Friday morning with a coating up to a couple inches possible for places like Helena, Butte and Dillon. Some light accumulation is also possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and out into the central mountains. Most of the state will not see snow. Highs will top out in the 30s. The first weekend of 2023 will be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs. This weather pattern will continue through most of next week as well. Some minor changes are possible around Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend with a chance at a little snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist