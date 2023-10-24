Montana Blanketed By Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most of Montana through Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Hi-Line.

It's a pretty big state and it takes a pretty big storm to blanket the entire state in several inches of snow. That's exactly what's happening as a major snowstorm is imminent. The cold air is in place, cold enough for the snow to start accumulating once it falls. Some parts of the state will see more than a foot of snow and overnight lows could drop below zero by late this week. While road surfaces are fairly warm, air temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick on the roads overnight. Snow will be moderate and heavy through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 10s and 20s. Snow will continue across most of the state on Wednesday with highs mainly in the 20s. The snow will ease up somewhat Wednesday afternoon before another surge of snow moves in for Thursday. Again the snow will be widespread but a little lighter this time, accumulating a few inches. Highs will only top out in the 10s and 20s. The storm system will pull away Thursday night, and lows will fall to near record levels in the -0s and 0s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few light flurries or snow showers, but there will not be any additional accumulation. By Friday morning most of the state will have between 6-12", with some of the higher terrain could top 18". Friday will be cold with highs in the 10s and 20s and lows that night will again fall to near record lows in the -0s and 0s. Fortunately there does not appear to be much wind with this storm system as the snow falls. Wind woes will come later in the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with light wind and highs in the 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s to around 30. Wind will be calm in the valleys but start to pick up along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across north-central Montana. Blowing snow will likely be an issue as wind increases to 30-35mph even in places like Great Falls. Monday will be partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures in the 30s. The wind will be light or calm in the valleys like Helena, but blowing snow will be a problem up on the Continental Divide, off the Rocky Mountain Front and out across central Montana. Halloween is Tuesday and warmer temperatures will move in. Highs should reach the 40s for most. While it won't be bitter cold, the warmer temperatures should make for some sloppy and slushy trick or treating.

