Montana Missed by Major Snowstorm

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for extreme southeast Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of eastern Montana.

Finally, Montana gets a break. A major spring snowstorm and blizzard will largely miss Montana over the next few days with heavy snow falling in states to our south and east. Temperatures will still be well below average and snow showers will pepper the state, but the worst of the storm will stay well to our south. Travel east on I-94, I-90, and south on I-25 will be quite difficult if not impossible over the next few days. North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming may have conditions that warrant closing of interstates and highways. Tuesday will be another chilly, cloudy day with scattered snow showers for Montana. Highs will be 15-30 degrees below normal, only reaching the 20s and 30s. Some places in northern Montana will have highs holding in the 10s. Little to no accumulation is likely with the light, scattered snow showers. Wednesday will turn partly cloudy with a few snow showers, mainly over the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind will gust higher than 20mph. Thursday will start to get warmer for most of the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy for western Montana and just along and east of the Continental Divide. Central and eastern Montana will be mostly sunny. Highs will generally reach the 40s and 50s, with 30s in far northeast Montana and in the mountains. Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A strong southwest wind will blow across the plains. A minor storm will push through the state on Saturday with scattered rain/snow showers in the lower elevations, and a little snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Snow accumulation in the mountains will only be up to a couple inches. Easter Sunday looks magnificent. Skies will clear out with a lot of sunshine and temperatures will warm through the 50s to around 60. Wind will be strong across the plains and on the Divide, but Easter Egg hunts will not have to be in the snow this year. Temperatures may get even warmer Monday and Tuesday as some places could reach the 70s. This warm-up will cause snow to melt in the lower elevations potentially leading to minor flooding.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist