Call it "luck o' the Irish"! St. Patrick's Day will be beautiful across Big Sky Country. In fact the last few days of winter will be very nice. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies. A southwest wind will increase across the prairies up to 20mph.

Montana Quite Lucky for St. Patrick's Day

Friday is the final day of winter and it will be anything but winter-like. Highs again will reach mainly the 50s and 60s. Some towns in eastern Montana will top 70. A cold front will move through western Montana in the afternoon. Clouds will increase and produce a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some snow will fly in the mountains along the front as well. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms could push through central and north-central areas late in the evening. The front will continue its trek through Montana overnight. At precisely 3:37am Spring arrives. Saturday will be a typical early spring day here in Montana. There will be some sunshine, but scattered rain and snow showers will move over the lower elevations. The mountains will see numerous snow showers and perhaps pick up a few inches of accumulation. A moderate wind up to 30mph will gust across most of the state. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but 20s and 30s in the mountains. Sunday will be quieter day with sunshine, highs in the 40s and 50s, and scattered mountain snow showers. Another weak storm will affect the state Monday night into Tuesday with scattered snow showers but accumulation should be confined to the higher mountains.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist