Montana: Severe Storms, Mountain Snow & 100 Degrees

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains in western Montana for Thursday.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for southeast Montana for Thursday.

There's a lot going on in Montana over the next several days including more severe thunderstorms, strong wind, heavy rain, mountain snow, some beautiful conditions, and the likelihood of triple digit heat and the hottest temperatures in years. Thursday a strong low pressure will move across the state with showers, thunderstorms, wind, and even mountain snow. Most of the activity east of the Continental Divide will occur in the afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and evening over central and eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s west, to the 80s and 90s east. That low pressure will move away on Friday, leaving partly cloudy skies and a pretty strong wind. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. The weekend looks great with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday with 80s and a few 90s on Sunday. Early next week, some of the hottest temperatures in years could sweep across the state as highs reach the 90s and low 100s. It's been years since some areas of Montana have hit triple digits. Isolated thunderstorms are likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday that could offer an afternoon cool down from the heat. Slightly cooler air will start working back into the state on Wednesday, but fire danger will be high.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

