Montana Summer Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Glacier area.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot Valley and areas in far western Montana.

A strong storm system brought a huge drop in temperature and blanketed some of the mountains in the first snow of the season. What a difference a day makes after hot and windy conditions turned colder and windy. Good rain fell across parts of the state along the cold front. Now, the parent low pressure will continue to bring rain to mainly northern Montana tonight into Thursday morning. Strong wind will continue but gradually wind down as the storm slowly moves away. Thursday will still have some showers and wind out across eastern Montana, but the western areas will be sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wild storm will move out in time for Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end of summer will be very summery. Most days will be perfectly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90 and light wind. A few showers and thunderstorms should return around Tuesday.

