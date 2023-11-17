Montana's Going Cold Turkey

A week away from Thanksgiving, there are some big changes that will happen heading into the holiday. Significantly colder temperatures along with periods of light snow are likely, and some of that will coincide with some of the biggest travel days of the year. Another high pressure will move in for Friday with warmer temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. A chinook wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide that will melt the recently fallen snow. Warm-ish and windy conditions will start into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s, and the wind will be strong across the plains. If you're heading to Missoula for Cats-Griz, the wind will be light, skies should be fairly sunny and temperatures will be closer to 40. The next storm will move into the state on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. And then we're already into Thanksgiving week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered light snow mainly up on the Hi-Line. A cold front will slowly work south across the state. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Any snow that does fall will be light. A stronger push of colder air with snow is likely later Wednesday into Thanksgiving day. Snow could accumulate a few inches but most of the snow will be light. Arctic high pressure will move in after Thanksgiving for a very cold but sunny and dry holiday weekend. Travel at the end of the holiday looks smoother than before.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist