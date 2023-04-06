Montana's Snowpack Runoff Begins with Warm Conditions Moving In

Montana's snowpack is about to meet temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and possibly even the 70s in the next several days. The runoff will begin with the possibility of some minor flooding through the weekend, but hallelujah it will be warm! The warmest weather of the year so far and the warmest weather since the beginning of November will move throughout Montana over Easter Weekend. Good Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s, with a few low 60s across the plains. A strong southwest wind will blow across the plains. Saturday the warming trend continues with highs in the 50s to low 60s. There will be more cloud cover across western Montana than the eastern side. Easter Sunday looks magnificent. Skies will feature a lot of sunshine and temperatures will warm through the 50s to 60s. Wind will be strong across the plains and on the Divide, but Easter Egg hunts will not have to be in the snow this year. It might just be a little muddy or soggy in the yard from melting snow. Minor flooding is a possibility through the weekend into early next week. Monday will be another warm day with highs in the 50s, 60s and even a few low 70s. A cold front will move through Tuesday afternoon and evening with showers and a few thunderstorms. While the warmth is welcomed, too much of a good thing could be bad, meaning if it got warm and stayed really warm for a while that could lead to more significant flooding. Temperatures will drop back down into the 30s and 40s with a chance of wet snow possibly mixed with rain. This cool-down will slow down the melt, which is good news. Another storm could bring more rain and wet snow to the state around Friday into Saturday.

Enjoy the warmth!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist