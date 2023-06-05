More Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms Will Lead to Flooding

A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Milk River at Glasgow.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Mussellshell River.

Areas of flooding were found across Montana over the weekend, and more of the state will see flooding as this wet pattern shows no signs of easing up. Much of Montana has picked up between one and five inches of rain in the last week, and there may be another one to five inches of rain in the next couple of weeks. The more it rains, the more likely flooding will happen as the ground is just about saturated. Tuesday will have isolated to scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Some places will be completely dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for central areas, but 80s farther east. Wednesday the moisture will start to increase again. Scattered thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Things get worse on Thursday as widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely. Highs will be in the 70s. Friday will almost be the exact same with widespread thunderstorms, heavy rain, mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the 60s and 70s. Some storms could be severe, and flooding and flash flooding will become increasingly likely. This weekend will be wet and stormy with scattered thunderstorms across the state on Saturday. Sunday will have a bit more sunshine and slightly less thunderstorms but storms capable of producing very heavy rain will continue for most of the state. Highs will be in the 70s. The active pattern continues with more wet days than dry ones through the middle of June. Remember if you encounter flood water over the road, please "turn around, don't drown".

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

