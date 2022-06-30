More Lightning This Holiday Weekend

The York Volunteer Fire Department and several others joined in mutual aid in response to lightning sparked wildfires a few days ago. The quick response and teamwork snuffed out the fires before getting too large. Thunderstorms will be an issue this weekend, with the number of storms increasing each day. Monday's storms very well likely could be severe, with large hail and damaging wind. First off, Friday is a big day ahead of the holiday weekend and it will be a good travel day. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms over southwest and central Montana in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Sunday a cold front will move into the state with mostly cloudy skies, widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. There could be a soaking rain along and east of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will be much cooler, only in the 60s and 70s. Southern Montana will be drier. For the 4th, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning. The potential of these storms could ruin a few BBQs and camping trips and maybe even fireworks shows. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. There is a likelihood of more isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. Isolated thunderstorms will continue through the week, with temperatures heating up into the 90s and possibly 100s by Friday into next weekend.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist