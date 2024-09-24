More Like Summer Than September

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front, East Glacier area, and out part of the Hi-Line from Wednesday PM to Thursday evening.

Fall officially began on Sunday morning but summer is hanging on strong with warm temperatures, sunshine and dry conditions. However this could allow for a resurgence of wildfire danger until significant moisture or cold returns. Even though the fire danger is increasing, the National Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns in Montana and Idaho so there may be some smoke visible over the next several days. Please be careful of the increasing fire danger while you're out enjoying the warm weather. Wednesday will be a very warm day with highs in the 80s to around 90. Some Montana towns may even come close to record highs in the afternoon. The wind will increase across the Continental Divide and out over the plains. Skies will be sunny until late in the evening when a few clouds increase a cold front moves in. The cold front will cross the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be a few showers west of the Divide and up on the Rocky Mountain Front but this system is predominantly a wind maker. A stray shower is possible Thursday morning north of Great Falls. Thursday will start out windy and partly cloudy with clouds clearing through the day and the wind easing up by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be another warm, late September day with highs rebounding back into the 70s and low 80s. Warm, dry and breezy weather will continue into the final weekend of September. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. Another front will move through the state with strong wind and little to no precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s early in the day but fall through the afternoon along with very strong wind. Warm and dry weather will return for the beginning of October.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

