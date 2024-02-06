More Moisture is Good News

The first weekend of February was wet and snowy with a record amount of precipitation falling in parts of Montana. Great Falls had record precipitation on both Saturday and Sunday. Cut Bank, Lewistown and Havre also set new records. While Helena did not set a record, it saw an entire average February's worth of precipitation in just 2 days. We need more and this week will stay unsettled. While the moisture will not be as significant as the weekend, every little bit counts and this week will have a little snow to contend with. We're not breaking any records with this storm as many areas will pick up a total of about 1-3" of snow over the course of several days. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a little spotty precipitation pushing up from southwest Montana. Some light rain and snow mix should push up into Helena through the afternoon and evening, and then continue to spread north into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. Areas of light snow will continue to increase on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the state. Snow will be light and not completely widespread across the state. The light snow will accumulate a coating up to an inch in the lower elevations. Highs will generally be in the 20s and 30s. Some light snow will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will have areas of light snow and highs in the 30s. Some sunshine will poke through the clouds at times. Friday will be more of the same with areas of light snow, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 20s and 30s. The cumulative snow total this workweek should be about 1-3" in the lower elevations with as much as 6" into the mountains. The storminess takes a break on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the 30s. Overall through the middle of February, temperatures will remain close to average with a few more chances at snow.

Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

