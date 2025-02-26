More of Montana Facing Minor Flooding

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and down the Continental Divide through Tuesday evening.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for north-central and northeast Montana through Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for along and west of the Continental Divide through Tuesday evening.

A significant chuck of land in Montana is under a FLOOD ADVISORY for rising water do to snowmelt. Low lying and poor drainage areas, creeks and streams are seeing high water. The next several days will have mild temperatures during the day with more snow melting. The ground is frozen so the water is not soaking into the soil. There will be more areas of minor flooding and a buildup of water potentially over the next several days. Overnight temperatures will drop below the freezing point most nights which will slow the melt but also create slippery spots in the mornings, so watch out. A weak low pressure will continue to work through the western part of the state tonight. Snow will taper off in the mountains by morning. Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with wind across the plains between 15-25mph. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing so a freeze-thaw cycle will be in full swing this week. Thursday will start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with lighter wind. Highs will again reach the 40s and 50s. March begins on Saturday and the weekend looks mild and pleasant as high pressure builds across the West. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear with highs in the 40s to around 50. The wind will not be strong at all. A bit of a pattern change will take place early next week as temperatures get colder along with the return of snow.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist