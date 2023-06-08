More Rain = More Flooding

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of central and western Montana through Thursday.

Heavy rain and intense thunderstorms continue to batter the state resulting in a widespread flood threat. Many areas in Montana have had flooding and there have been multiple roads that have been washed out. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through the night but gradually lift north. Even though the rain may come to an end, flooding could take hours to occur as the water runs down out of the mountains. If you live near a creek or river, please use caution through the night into Friday morning with a high risk of flooding. Friday will a little drier with but there still will be scattered thunderstorms, heavy rain creating flooding, and highs in the 60s and 70s. Some storms could be severe and the flooding and flash flooding threat will continue. This weekend will be wet and stormy with scattered thunderstorms across central and western Montana on Saturday. Sunday will have a bit more sunshine and slightly less thunderstorms but storms capable of producing very heavy rain will continue for most of central and western Montana. Eastern areas will be drier. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will mainly hit western Montana on Monday but the storms will start swinging back across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Much of Montana has picked up between one and seven inches of rain in the last couple of weeks and there may be another one to five inches of rain in the next couple of weeks. Remember if you encounter flood water over the road, please "turn around, don't drown".

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist